Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.80

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.49 ($0.04), with a volume of 538256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

