Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

