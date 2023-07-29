Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Michael A. Bonarti Sells 7,049 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $250.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

