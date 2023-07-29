Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Major Shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp Purchases 3,022,488 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 3,022,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,771,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,301,762.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 289,038 shares of Yellow stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78.

Yellow Price Performance

YELL opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Yellow by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Yellow by 3,769.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

