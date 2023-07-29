Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Insider Rob Gordon Sells 200,000 Shares

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) insider Rob Gordon sold 200,000 shares of Ricegrowers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.35 ($4.29), for a total value of A$1,270,600.00 ($858,513.51).

Ricegrowers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ricegrowers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ricegrowers’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. Ricegrowers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Ricegrowers Company Profile

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. The company engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and special occasions food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

