Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.