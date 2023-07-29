Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

