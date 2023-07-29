Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

