Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,002 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,590,000 after acquiring an additional 70,039 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

