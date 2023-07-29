Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 644,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

