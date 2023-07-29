Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.6 %

BOH opened at $57.15 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

