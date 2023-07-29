Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of SiTime worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,868. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

