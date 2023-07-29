Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

PDCO stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

