Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,811,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

