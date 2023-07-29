Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $966,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 74.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

