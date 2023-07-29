Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,204 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.65%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

