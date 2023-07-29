A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,079 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.20, for a total value of $3,859,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,264,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,114 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.08, for a total transaction of $1,148,071.12.

On Monday, July 24th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,491.34.

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total value of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CACC opened at $547.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $617.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

