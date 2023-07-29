Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $2,446,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,866,488.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Playtika Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Playtika by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

