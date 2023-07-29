Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 41,601 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.