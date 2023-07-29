Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.