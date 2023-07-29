Susquehanna Increases EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.41 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,128 shares of company stock worth $896,415. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.3% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.