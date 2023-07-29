Rosenblatt Securities Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.