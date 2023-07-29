PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

PDCE stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $853,294 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

