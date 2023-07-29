Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

PFIE stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Profire Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,415,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.