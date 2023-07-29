StockNews.com Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

