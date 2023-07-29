Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Up 0.6 %

Premier stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.