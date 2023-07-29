MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $144.51 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

