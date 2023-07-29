StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

