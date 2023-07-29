Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
