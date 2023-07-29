Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.