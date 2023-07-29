Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

