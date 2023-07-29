StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.