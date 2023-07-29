51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

