OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

