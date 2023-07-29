OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
