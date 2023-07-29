NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America upped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.