GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GDDY stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

