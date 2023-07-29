Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

