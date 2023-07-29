Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,472 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,213. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

