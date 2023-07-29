Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.