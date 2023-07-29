White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,537.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,172.00 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,425.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,431.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.