Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $287,000. CWM LLC raised its position in HSBC by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HSBC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.08) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.91) to GBX 675 ($8.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

HSBC Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.