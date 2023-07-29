Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $29.78 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

