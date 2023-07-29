Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 94.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 196,450 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 958.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PHM opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.
PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.