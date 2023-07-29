Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 94.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 196,450 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 958.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

