Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after buying an additional 1,215,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

