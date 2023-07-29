Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 550,572 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.