Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

