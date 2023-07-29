Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.