Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,928 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 over the last ninety days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

