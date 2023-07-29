Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 7,200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

