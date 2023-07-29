M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

