Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

